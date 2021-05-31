KU picks up six Buffalo transfers

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Football coach Lance Leipold is taking advantage of the transfer portal, and so are some Buffalo Bulls.

Three players from the University of Buffalo transferred to the University of Kansas on Monday, where Leipold and half the coaching staff came from.

Sunday, three other Buffalo players announced their plans to move to KU. All of the players expressed their love for the coaches from Buffalo and wanted to move with them.

The biggest transfer is center, Mike Novitsky. Novitsky was a first-team All-MAC selection in 2020. He was the quintessential part of an offensive line that allowed only one sack and ranked second nationally in rushing yards per game.

The other five transfers are linebacker Rich Miller Jr, defensive tackles Ronald McGee and Eddie Wilson, offensive lineman Michael Ford Jr, and wide receiver Trevor Wilson.