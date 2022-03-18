FORT WORTH, Texas (KSNT)- The NCAA tournament is the biggest stage of college basketball.

With each win, the stage will get bigger and the pressure will grow for the Jayhawks. In the midst of anxiousness and nerves, Jayhawk players are focusing on encouraging each other and maintaining positive energy.

“I think in this tournament, you have to take it one game at a time and enjoy every single game that you have because it really is win or go home,” forward Jalen Wilson said. “We’re always happy and supporting our teammates, especially when we were clicking like that last night. And just showing emotion and showing how happy we were for everybody.”

They have to some time take a step back and remind themselves that playing in these games is a dream come true.

“It’s something we dreamed of as kids,” guard Jalen Coleman-Lands said. “I mean, you watch basketball and you want to see it at the pinnacle, and this is where champions are defined.”