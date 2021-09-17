KU preparing for tricky Bears offense

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Football finally gets to play a Saturday home game, an atmosphere this team hasn’t seen yet.

The Jayhawks are opening up Big 12 play against Baylor. Defensive coordinator Brian Borland noticed the Bears’ offense is fundamentally simple, but they make little changes that disguise what they’re doing.

“They’ve got motions,” Borland said. “They’ve got two or three different play actions that come off of similar looks. I think that’s what they do well.”

Borland added the KU and Baylor offenses are similar. Both programs run outside zones. This made practicing against their own offense easier for the Jayhawks, according to Borland. They also got an extra day to practice, since the Jayhawks’ week two game was on Friday.

The game kicks off Saturday at 2:30 p.m.