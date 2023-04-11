LAWRENCE (KSNT)- One of the Jayhawks’ quarterbacks is planning to enter the transfer portal.

Kansas QB Ethan Vasko announced his plans to switch schools on social media Tuesday afternoon. Vasko will be a sophomore in the fall of 2023.

“This has not been an easy decision, and it was made with much thought,” Vasko said in a statement on Twitter.

He also thanked multiple KU coaches. Vasko will enter the portal when the window opens on April 15.

The 6-foot-4 quarterback from Chesapeake, Virginia has all four years of eligibility remaining after redshirting in the fall of 2022 with KU.

Vasko played in just one game as a true freshman. He completed three passes on five attempts against Texas Tech, throwing for 13 yards and rushing for six.