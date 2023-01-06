LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas quarterback Jason Bean will return to KU for one more season, the senior announced on social media Friday afternoon.

“Rock with me or don’t. More work to do,” Bean’s caption said on Twitter.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound quarterback will use his fifth-year of eligibility, granted by the 2020 ‘Covid Season’ to play one more season in Lawrence.

Bean started for the Jayhawks most of the 2021 season before getting hurt. In 2022, he started in six games when Jalon Daniels was hurt. He tallied 1,280 passing yards and 222 rushing yards in his senior campaign.

Bean will likely get snaps in a secondary role behind quarterback Jalon Daniels in the 2023 season.