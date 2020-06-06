KU reaches settlement with former coach David Beaty

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – After ongoing legal battles, Kansas Athletics has agreed to a settlement with former head football coach David Beaty.

Beaty filed a lawsuit that claimed KU was trying to get out of paying him a $3 million buyout after he was fired in November of 2018.

The University released an official statement on Friday.

“Today, Kansas Athletics entered into a $2.55 million financial settlement with former head football coach David Beaty, ending all litigation and disputes. Despite the settlement, the University maintains that the facts and principles behind its position remain intact. For the betterment of KU, and driven by a willingness to move forward during a time of uncertainty in college athletics, the University has now put this matter behind us. All funds to be paid as part of the settlement will come from the original amount placed in escrow during the 2018-2019 fiscal year following Beaty’s separation from KU.” – University Statement

Beaty spent four seasons as the Jayhawks’ head coach compiling a 6-42 record.