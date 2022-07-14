LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Topeka High alumnus Ky Thomas originally committed to Minnesota, where he spent a season as the Gophers leading rusher. In January, Thomas decided to transfer back home.

Thomas committed to Kansas to reconnect with family and friends.

“We’re excited about the addition of Ky Thomas, right down the road in Topeka,” head coach Lance Leipold said.

However, there is problem with bringing in a star in the backfield. The Jayhawks already have sophomore Devin Neal, who broke onto the scene the past year as a freshman.

Neal was the first to recruit Thomas to Kansas when the former Topeka High Trojan entered the transfer portal, though.

“When I heard he was in the portal and we were looking at him, it was really a text was all it took,” Neal said.

That’s because Neal and Thomas grew up playing youth football and other sports together, so Neal had zero problems reuniting with his old friend.

“For me, it’s really cool,” Neal said. “You go through a lot together when you’re young. You’re around each other so much you tend to argue about random stuff.”

Thomas has been getting acclimated with other Jayhawks, as well. Quarterback Jalon Daniels has spent time hanging out with Thomas one-on-one, but he’s been really impressed with what he’s seen at practice.

“Ky has a lot of explosion,” Daniels said. “He’s able to make plays. I’ve seen him go into the air during practice, hurdle a few people.”