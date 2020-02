SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas sophomore Devon Dotson has been named one of 10 candidates for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday. Dotson is vying to become the second Jayhawk to win the honor as Frank Mason III was the 2017 recipient.

Named after Hall of Famer and former Boston Celtic and Holy Cross guard Bob Cousy, the annual honor now in its 17th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee comprised of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in October, which has now been narrowed to 10.