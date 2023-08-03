LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU safety Kenny Logan Jr. is on the Paul Hornung Award watch list for the third straight season.

The Jayhawk super-senior returned kickoffs and punts last fall in addition to his work on defense.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the Louisville Sports Commission to the most versatile player in major college football.

It’s one of several preseason honors for KU football players. Others include: