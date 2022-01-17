KU senior guard named Big 12 player of the week

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – JANUARY 08: Guard Ochai Agbaji #40 of the Kansas Jayhawks handles the ball during the first half of the college basketball game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at United Supermarkets Arena on January 08, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji was named the Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday.

Agbaji has now won the conference’s weekly award twice this season and three times in his college career. He scored 22 points against 15th ranked Iowa State and 20 against West Virginia to boost the Jayhawks to two Big 12 wins. In both games he drilled four 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.

Recently named to the Wooden Award Mid-Season Watch List, Agbaji leads the Big 12 and is 13th nationally in scoring at 20.6 points per game. He also leads the conference in three-point field goals made at 3.2 per game, which is 17th nationally, and three-point field goal percentage at 47.7%, eighth nationally.

Kansas will play at Oklahoma on Tuesday, Jan. 18. After that they will head to Manhattan for the Sunflower Showdown against K-State on Saturday, Jan. 22.