LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU soccer has been lead by Mark Francis since 1998, but now he is calling it a career.

Francis is retiring after a quarter of a century leading the Jayhawks, KU Athletics announced on Tuesday. He finishes his career at Kansas with a 262-200-49 record.

Francis was just the third head coach in KU women’s soccer program history. He was hired in December of 1998.

“We are grateful for Mark’s outstanding tenure and for his profound impact on Kansas Soccer,” Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff said in a statement from KU Athletics. “He has represented our University community in an exceptional manner, winning at a high level and supporting the graduation of countless outstanding Jayhawks. Because of the strong foundation he built, and the energy around women’s soccer in our region, the future of Kansas Soccer is very bright.”

Francis led KU to 15 double-digit win seasons in his tenure. He coached in more than 230 Big 12 soccer games, which is the most of any coach in the conference’s history.

Francis, a native of London, England, calls it a career after 33 years of coaching in total.

“A national search for the next leader of Kansas soccer will begin immediately,” KU Athletics said in a press release.