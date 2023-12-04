LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the first time since 1998, Kansas soccer won’t be led by Mark Francis next season.

Francis, who coached at KU for 25 years, retired in October.

The Jayhawks announced the hiring of their new leader on Monday. Nate Lie is the new KU head women’s soccer coach. Lie is just the fourth head coach in program history and he joins the program on a five-year contract running through the 2028 season.

Lie comes to Lawrence after seven years as the head coach at Xavier University. In that time, he led the Musketeers to four consecutive NCAA Tournaments. He has a total record of 82-37-19 as a head coach.

Prior to Xavier, Lie spent time as an assistant with Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio).