LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Sophomore Brie Severns was named the National Player of the Week for Division I soccer by the United Soccer Coaches.

Severns played a big role in helping the Jayhawks beat No. 23 Baylor and No. 9 West Virginia, scoring game-winners in both. It’s the first time in program history Kansas has beaten two ranked opponents in one week. Severns finished the week with five points on two goals and one assist.

The Jayhawks’ next match is Oct. 14 at the University of Oklahoma.