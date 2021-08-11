KU soccer preview: Jayhawks host UMKC to open season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Kansas women’s soccer team will play its first match of the season against UMKC in an exhibition contest on Friday, August 13.

The Jayhawks return 12 starters from the 2020-21 season with six of those players having started in ten games or more.

“I like this group. They have a great mentality and great attitude,” head coach Mark Francis told KU athletics. “Their work ethic has been good. They are a really, really coachable group, especially the younger players. The level has gotten better every day.”

Francis is entering his 23rd season at KU.

KU posted a 6-4-3 overall record last season and went 5-3-1 in the Big 12.

The team returns five seniors, including goalkeeper Sarah Peters.

UMKC head coach Jessica Smith played soccer at KU from 2002-05.

Friday’s game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be played at Rock Chalk Park. Admission to this exhibition contest is free.