LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Kansas softball is showing signs of improvement.

The Jayhawks beat Texas Tech on Sunday with a 1-0 walk-off win coming on a sacrifice fly.

The shutout victory is a notable one for this KU program. The win is its 21st on the season, which boosts Kansas past its 2022 total number one wins. KU finished 20-36 last spring.

This season, the 21st win comes with eight regular season games remaining. The win also is notable because it makes three conferences victories for Kansas, a mark that ties its 2022 total. Plus, it’s a win that pushes KU softball up to .500 on the season at 21-21.

KU softball wraps up its series with Texas Tech, in Lawrence, on Monday. The Jayhawks and Lady Raiders play at Arrocha Ballpark at 1 p.m. on Monday.