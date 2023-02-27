AUSTIN, Texas (KSNT)- It was a solid weekend trip to Texas for Kansas softball.

The Jayhawks went 4-1 on the weekend and capped off their trip south with a 10-0 no-hitter victory on Sunday.

KU beat Texas Southern in its final game of the Texas State tournament. Addison Purvis was the Jayhawk who threw five no-hit innings, enough for the win due to mercy rule. Purvis walked two batters and struck out three in the historic performance. She improves to 4-0 on the season with the victory.

It’s the first career no-hitter for the Purvis, a junior pitcher, and the first for KU softball since 2019.

KU softball now sits at 10-5 on the season.