OKLAHOMA CITY (KSNT) – Kansas softball made history Friday afternoon.

With a comeback 8-7 win over No. 8 Oklahoma State, the Jayhawks secured their first Big 12 tournament win since 2007.

It wasn’t an easy, or quick, win for Kansas. The game started Thursday evening, with the Jayhawks holding a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning. Inclement weather pushed the remainder of the game to Friday morning.

Oklahoma State used the new day to get the bats going. The Cowgirls scored four runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead.

The Jayhawks kept fighting. After challenging a play called out at the plate, Kansas tied the game at 6-6 in the seventh inning.

A couple of singles later, KU took the lead back at 8-6 heading into the final frame of the game.

The Cowgirls were able to score once, but a fly ball to left field ended the game in an 8-7 victory for the Jayhawks. The win marks the first Big 12 tournament win since 2007 for Kansas.

The win advances the Jayhawks to the semifinals of the conference tournament, where they will play No. 10 Texas at 4 p.m. on Friday.