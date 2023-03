FORT WORTH, TX (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are on top of the Big 12.

TCU men’s basketball beat Texas, 75-73 Wednesday night. The loss gives Texas seven losses to KU’s 5, giving the Jayhawks sole possession of first place in the Big 12.

The Jayhawks will get the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 tournament, which runs March 8-11. It’s the second-straight year KU men’s basketball is the tournament’s No. 1 seed.