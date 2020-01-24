KU staff member breaks arm in Sunflower Showdown fight

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A KU men’s basketball staff member broke his arm in Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown brawl, according to coach Bill Self at Friday’s media availability.

Self said video coordinator Jeremy Case, a member of KU’s 2008 NCAA National Championship, broke his right arm after falling awkwardly while trying to break up the fight. Self also said Case will be in a sling for four weeks.

KU video coordinator Jeremy Case, who was a member of the 2008 national championship team, suffered a broken arm trying to break up the brawl. He'll be in a sling for 4 weeks.#kubball pic.twitter.com/tpWB0SrkJw — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) January 24, 2020

An all-out brawl just happened. pic.twitter.com/73MBmr0RNf — Riley Gates (@Riley_Gates) January 22, 2020

Two KU players and two K-State players were suspended by the Big 12 for their roles in the fight.

KU will host Tennesse at 3 p.m. Saturday for the Big 12/SEC Challenge. College Gameday will start at 10 a.m.