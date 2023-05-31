LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU student-athletes had a successful year in the classroom.

The Jayhawks established a new non-COVID era record with a combined 3.40 grade point average across all sports. It’s the second straight year KU student-athletes have broken their own record.

Eleven programs established new program records with their grade point averages, while 89 student-athletes earned a 4.0 term GPA and 79 percent of all student-athletes earned AD Honor Roll status.

“This was another incredibly successful semester in the classroom, and I am especially proud that this is becoming the standard here because of the impressive work from our student-athletes and academic staff,” KU Athletic Director Travis Goff said in a statement from KU Athletics. “It is also an exceptional achievement to have 11 programs establish new records and continue to raise the bar each and every semester.”