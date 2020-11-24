KU suspends all in-person attendance to games, matches the 1st week of December

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU Athletics has suspended all in-person attendance to games and events through the month of November, and now to the first week of December, which includes all events through and including Saturday, Dec. 5.

Last week, the university announced it was suspending all in-person attendance to games and events for the month of November.

On Monday, the university made the decision to extend the suspension to the first week of December.

After the week of Dec. 5, the university will make decisions about attendance on a week-by-week basis according to the most current coronavirus circumstances and medical guidance.