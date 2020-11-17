KU suspends all in-person attendance to games, matches

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU Athletics has suspended all in-person attendance to games and events for the month of November, according to a news release.

With a rise in coronavirus cases across the state, the university has decided allowing in-person attendance would be too risky. Some of the games affected include:

  • Volleyball vs. Texas Tech
  • KU Football vs. Texas
  • Woman’s Basketball vs. Northern Colorado
  • KU Football vs. TCU
  • Woman’s Basketball vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi

“Although we have been able to host large crowds safely so far this season at multiple sporting venues – thanks in large part to the commitment of our fans to wearing masks and remaining socially distanced – we must do what is best for our community as the infection rate spikes once again,” said KU Chancellor Girod in a news release.

