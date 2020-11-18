KU/Texas football game postponed to December 12

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU Athletics announced Wednesday the KU football games vs Texas scheduled for this Saturday is postponed to Dec. 12.

This is because of KU’s inability to meet minimum position requirements as established by the Big 12 Conference.

KU said the position group affected has a combination of injuries and coronavirus contact tracing, but didn’t provide which position group it is.

The Jayhawks will still play the TCU Horned Frogs on Nov. 28 in Lawrence.

KU Athletics said since Nov. 8, the football program has performed 825 coronavirus tests, with five returning positive on different testing days.