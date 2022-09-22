LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The University of Kansas has announced that the upcoming Sept. 24 match-up between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Duke University Blue Devils is now sold out.

The announcement came via the Kansas Football twitter page. Those who are still wanting to attend the game at David Booth Memorial Stadium are encouraged to visit StubHub. Student Combos and $10 single-game student tickets may still be purchased. More information can be found by clicking here.

The last time a KU football game sold out was the 2019 Sunflower Showdown.