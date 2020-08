LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU Athletics announced Friday KU Football will host Coastal Carolina in a non-conference season opener Sept. 12.

This replaces the previously scheduled game against Southern Illinois that was originally set for Aug. 29.

The Jayhawks will travel to Conway, South Carolina for their season opener. KU will then start conference play against Baylor on Sept. 26. You can find the full Big 12 schedule here.