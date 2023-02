ALBUQUERQUE (KSNT)- Former KU track and field star Bryce Hoppel is on top, again.

The Jayhawk alum won his third-straight USA Indoor 800 meter title on Sunday. Hoppel finished with a time of 1:45.92. The winning mark is a season best for the KU product.

It’s the first time since 1991 that a runner has won the 800 meter race at the USA Championships three years in a row. In addition to his indoor success, Hoppel also won the USATF outdoor 800 meter title in 2022.