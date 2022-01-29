NEW YORK CITY (KSNT) – KU track & field alumnus Bryce Hoppel is the new men’s 800-meter world leader.

Hoppel finished the 800m at the Millrose Games in 1:46.05 on Saturday. The previous world leader was Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati, who held a time of 1:46.59.

“I just knew that there were a lot of good guys out there, there’s 10 of us on the track, so on a small indoor track you just have to get out there and do your own race,” Hoppel said. “That’s what I did from the start, and I just tried to do that as long as I could and follow through and aim for the win.”

He entered Saturday’s race ranked No. 11 in the World. Hoppel led throughout the majority of the race, before being overtaken by Saruni around 600 meters. Racing into the final stretch in second place, Hoppel pushed wide to pass Saruni down the stretch and finish first.

Hoppel also competed at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. This past indoor track season, he set the American record in the 1,000 meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix.