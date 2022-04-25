INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KSNT) – Stanley Redwine will lead Team USA at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

“I am very excited to work with Team USA and serve our men’s athletes,” Redwine said. “It’s especially exciting that this is the first World Track & Field Championships on USA soil and I look forward to working with this team.”

Former Kansas Relays meet director Tim Weaver will serve as the head manager for Team USATF. Redwine served as an assistant coach on the Team USA staff at the 2020 Olympics. Throughout his career at KU, he has guided his teams to five Big 12 Championships, while his 2013 women’s team won the NCAA Outdoor Championship.