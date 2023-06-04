LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU track and field is headed south for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas.

The Jayhawks will be well represented with 11 student-athletes competing. To make this year even more special, Kansas is competing all over the place. It’s not just one area carrying the team.

“Everyone on the staff is having someone going and some of the coaches multiple athletes which is really good,” KU head track and field coach Stanley Redwine said. “It makes us more cohesive as a team and as the team prepares it’s a lot more fun for them.”

The Nationals trip is, obviously, a result of tons of hard work.

“It’s what we work for every year,” KU pole vault qualifier Clayton Simms said. “Our coaches do a really good job of preparing us, not just physically but mentally, for the biggest meets of the season. Just getting the opportunity to make it through regionals and actually go to Nationals, I mean it’s the goal, but it’s still a big deal.”

High jumper Rylee Anderson has been to Nationals multiple times but she’s cherishing this one even more since its her last season with KU.

While getting to the national stage is impressive, the Jayhawks aren’t headed to Austin for a participation trophy.

“The work isn’t done,” KU decathlon qualifier Tayton Klein said. “I got to go down there and do what I can do. It’s just part of the path to where I want to end up.”

KU student-athletes begin competition on Wednesday in Austin.

This story aired on Sunday night’s K-Nation. K-Nation airs every Sunday night on KSNT after 27 News at 10.