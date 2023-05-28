LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU track and field is sending several student-athletes to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Eleven different Jayhawks qualified for the national meet with stellar performances at the NCAA West Region Preliminaries.

Here’s the list of KU student-athletes heading to Nationals:

Alexander Jung, decathlon

Tayton Klein, decathlon

Patrick Larrison, men’s shotput

Clayton Simms, men’s pole vault

Rylee Anderson, women’s high jump

Lona Latema, women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase

A.J. Green, men’s 800 meter

Cameron Wilmington, men’s 400 meter hurdles

Dimitrios Pavlidis, men’s discuss

Chandler Gibbens, 10,0000 meter

The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place in Austin, Texas, on June 7-10.