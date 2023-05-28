LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU track and field is sending several student-athletes to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Eleven different Jayhawks qualified for the national meet with stellar performances at the NCAA West Region Preliminaries.
Here’s the list of KU student-athletes heading to Nationals:
- Alexander Jung, decathlon
- Tayton Klein, decathlon
- Patrick Larrison, men’s shotput
- Clayton Simms, men’s pole vault
- Rylee Anderson, women’s high jump
- Lona Latema, women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase
- A.J. Green, men’s 800 meter
- Cameron Wilmington, men’s 400 meter hurdles
- Dimitrios Pavlidis, men’s discuss
- Chandler Gibbens, 10,0000 meter
The NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships will take place in Austin, Texas, on June 7-10.