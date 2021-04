AMES, IA – FEBRUARY 13: Tristan Enaruna #13 of the Kansas Jayhawks takes a shot as Tre Jackson #3 of the Iowa State Cyclones defends in the first half of play at Hilton Coliseum on February 13, 2021 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas basketball transfer Tristan Enaruna announced his commitment to Iowa State.

New beginnings 📖🙇🏽‍♂️



I want to thank all the coaches who have reached out to me throughout this process. Thanks to coach TJ and the ISU basketball program for giving me this opportunity.

It’s go time❕ pic.twitter.com/XwiZ0YPQGp — Tristan Enaruna (@TristanEnaruna) April 19, 2021

Enaruna made the announcement on social media Monday. He averaged 9.4 minutes in 25 games during the 2020-21 season.

Other KU transfers in the portal include Bryce Thompson, Lattrell Jossell, and Gethro Muscadin. Tyon Grant-Foster is committed to DePaul.