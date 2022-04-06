LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas Jayhawks fans will have another opportunity to celebrate the team’s national title win this Sunday in downtown Lawrence.

The parade will start at 6th St. and Massachusetts St. at 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a statement from KU Athletics on Wednesday. The parade will continue south down to 19th St. with the Spirit Squad, band and championship-winning basketball team in attendance. The parade should prove to be a fun event for fans and local businesses.

Downtown Massachusetts St. will be shut down to vehicle traffic starting at 3 a.m. Sunday morning until a couple hours after the parade has ended.

“Let’s make it happen,” Jen Young, owner of Latchkey Deli, said. “I’m ready to sell some booze and sell some sandwiches. I’m excited for it. I’m really proud of our team. I’m not really a sports ball person, but what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. I care about this town, I like when people are happy.”

Those who are sports fans might be even more excited for another chance to cheer on the team.

“Just getting to interact with people who come all the way out here to Lawrence to celebrate, and then Mass Street, as everyone knows is the place to be for this so just to see everything happen has been a really cool experience for all of us,” Abby Logan, Team Lead at Rallyhouse, said.

The parade is just one of several events KU has planned for the weekend. Baseball and softball both play several games, and there will also be a pow-wow and Indigenous Cultures Festival at the Lied Center on Saturday morning. The KU football spring preview will also occur at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

If you enjoyed past celebrations in downtown Lawrence, you might plan to get back out there this weekend.