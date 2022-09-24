MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas and K-State volleyball went the distance in Manhattan for the first of two Sunflower Showdown matchups.

The Jayhawks beat the Wildcats in this one, winning 3-2 (25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 20-25, 15-7).

Kansas tried to run away early with a 25-19 victory in the first set and a 25-23 victory in the second. Then, K-State bounced-back with two 25-20 victories in the third and fourth sets, sending the match to a 15-point fifth set.

The Jayhawks led 9-2 early in the final set. The Wildcats attempted a comeback, but the lead was too much. Kansas won the fifth set 15-7.

London Davis finished with a career-high and team-leading 21 kills for the Jayhawks. Ayah Elnady finished with 13, and Rachel Langs with ten.

Aliyah Carter led K-State with 20 kills. Shaylee Myers added 14. Sydney Bolding and Kadye Fernholz each had ten.

K-State libero Mackenzie Morris finished with 20 digs and set a K-State volleyball record as the fastest to 1,000 career digs.

Next, Kansas travels to Oklahoma on September 28. K-State opens conference road play at Texas Tech on September 28, too.