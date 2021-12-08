KU volleyball continues tournament run into Pittsburgh for Sweet Sixteen

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The magical season for Kansas Jayhawks women’s volleyball has them facing the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Sweet Sixteen round of the NCAA women’s volleyball tournament.

The Jayhawks defeated No. 19 Oregon and 14th-seeded Creighton on Dec. 2-3 in Omaha, Nebraska, to get to this point.

Friday’s match against Creighton marked the first win in the round of 32 since 2015, when Kansas took down Missouri 3-0, and eventually advanced all the way to the Final Four.

This year’s squad is led by Overland Park and St. Thomas Aquinas’ own outside hitter Caroline Bien who was named AVCA Regional Freshman of the Year this week.

Bien and middle blocker Caroline Crawford were named to the AVCA Midwest All-Region Team with outside hitter Jenny Mosser receiving Honorable Mention.

No. 3 Pittsburgh is 28-3 overall and finished 15-3 in the ACC. This is their second straight Sweet Sixteen appearance.

The Panthers beat University of Maryland, Baltimore County 3-0 on Friday, Dec. 3, before beating in-state rival Penn State 3-1 on Saturday.

First serve is on Thursday, Dec. 9, in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament. The match will begin at noon central in Pittsburgh and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

The winner of this match will move on to the Elite Eight and face the winner of the Purdue/BYU match. Purdue and BYU play at 10 a.m. central on Thursday, Dec. 9

The winners will play Saturday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. central in the Fitzgerald Field House.