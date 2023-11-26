LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU volleyball will not only play in the NCAA tournament this year, the Jayhawks will get to do so at home.

Kansas is hosting rounds one and two of its NCAA tournament play, as a four-seed in the upper-right regional.

The Jayhawks will play Omaha on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. If KU can win its opening round matchup, the ‘Hawks will take the court again on Friday, Dec. 1 against the winner of Yale and Penn State.

It’s the 12th NCAA tournament appearance for the program and will make it three years in a row the Jayhawks go dancing. KU made it to the Sweet 16 in 2021 and the round of 32 last year.

Kansas volleyball, in year 27 under Ray Bechard, finished the regular season 23-5, including a 14-4 record in Big 12 play.