PITTSBURGH, PA (KSNT) – The KU volleyball team fell to No. 3 Pittsburgh Thursday 3-0, ending their season.

The Jayhawks defeated two ranked teams, No. 19 Oregon and No. 14 Creighton, to make it to the Sweet Sixteen, but they fell short against the Panthers.

This season marked KU’s first NCAA tournament since 2017. The Jayhawks finish the season 18-12.