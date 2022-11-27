LAWRENCE (KSNT) – For the second year in a row, KU volleyball is going to the NCAA tournament.

The Jayhawks will head to Louisville, Kentucky, to take on the seven-seed Miami Hurricanes (19-10) in the first round.

In 2021, KU went to the Sweet 16 after defeating Creighton, 3-1, in the second round. It was the first time since 2015 Kansas made a Sweet 16 appearance.

Kansas ended the regular season 18-10 overall, 8-8 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks finished fifth in the Big 12 standings. The first round match is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 4:30 p.m.