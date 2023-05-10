LAWRENCE (KSNT)- KU’s Caroline Bien is getting a special opportunity.

The junior outside hitter has been selected to the 2023 Women’s Under-21 (U21) National Training Team for USA Volleyball. She is one of just 18 junior players to receive an invite to train.

The team will train from May 14-21 at the Anaheim National Team Training Center.

“Training with Team USA is always such a cool experience because you get to learn from the best and play with the best of the best,” Bien said, in a statement from KU Athletics. “I can’t wait to get better and represent KU during training.”

Bien started in all 29 matches for KU volleyball last season. She ranked second on the team with 274 total kills.

This is the first training opportunity with USA Volleyball for Bien, a native of Overland Park, Kansas, since arriving at KU.