LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The KU women’s volleyball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament, the team found out Sunday night.

KU hasn’t been to the NCAA Volleyball Championship since the 2017-2018 season, where they lost to Missouri 3-2 in the first round.

The Jayhawks will play Oregon in the first round in Omaha, Nebraska. It’s the 10th time in program history they’ve made the NCAA tournament.

KU ended the regular season with a 16-11 record.