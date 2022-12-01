LINCOLN, NE (KSNT) – Jayhawk volleyball is no stranger to the postseason, and they proved it Thursday afternoon.

KU swept seven-seed Miami in three sets.

The Jayhawks started strong, holding a small lead from the start of the first set. Then, they ignited a 12-4 run to win the first set, 25-17.

KU kept the momentum in the second set, jumping to a 5-0 lead. It stayed steps ahead of Miami to win the second set, 25-18.

Miami scored first in the third set, and held a the lead until KU tied it at 6-6. The Jayhawks were able to slowly build on that lead, taking advantage of multiple Miami service errors. The Hurricanes stayed closer to the lead than the previous sets, but KU still won it, 25-20.

Next, the Jayhawks will play the winner of two-seed Nebraska vs. Delaware State on Dec. 2.