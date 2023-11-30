LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks stay alive in the NCAA tournament after sweeping the opener.

KU beat Omaha 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 28-26) Thursday night.

The Jayhawks dominated the first two sets, but Omaha figured them out in the third. The Mavericks put together four-straight kills to get ahead, but KU made up for it with two big runs of its own.

Reagan Cooper led the Jayhawks with 11 kills. Camryn Turner, the Big 12 Setter of the Year, finished with 27 assists and a team-high 10 digs.

Next, KU will play 5-seed Penn State.