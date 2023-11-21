LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas Volleyball’s Reagan Cooper snags multiple awards after impressive performances on the court.

Cooper was named the AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I National Player of the Week and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after showing her skills against BYU and Baylor. She tied her career high with 25 kills to beat No. 13 BYU 3-1 in Utah, the first team to beat the Cougars at home this season. Against Baylor, Cooper marked 17 kills, setting her career total at 1,004 kills.

This is Cooper’s second time being named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week; the first title came March 3, 2021. In the Big 12, Cooper was tied for the lead in kills per set, ranked second in points per set and fourth in hitting percentage during the week.

Earlier in the season, Cooper was featured on K-Nation along with best friend and teammate Mykayla Meyers.