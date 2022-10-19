LAWRENCE (KSNT) – After finishing 3-15 in Big 12 play just two seasons ago, Kansas women’s basketball is seeing quite the turnaround.

This past year, the Jayhawks finished 21-10 and 11-7 in a tough Big 12 conference.

“It wasn’t easy,” preseason All-Big 12 selection Holly Kersgieter said. “We had faith and trust. We knew it was going to work out.”

Head coach Brandon Schneider says the success from this years’ football team is carrying over to all programs.

“It absolutely impacts our team, the entire university, the community of Lawrence,” Schneider said. “That’s impactful.”

Kersgieter comes back as a fifth-year senior with tons of leadership and experience.

“She’s grown in her pace and drive in everything we do,” Schneider said.

The expectation for this team has risen, so the team has put together a tough non-conference schedule in hopes of securing a better NCAA tournament seed.

“I think we can be a top-20 team,” Schneider said.

While that’s a challenge, the Jayhawks aren’t scared of it.

“We’re going to continue to build off it… We come in every day with the same mission, same purpose,” Kersgieter said.