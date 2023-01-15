LAWRENCE (KSNT)- There was a celebration in Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, and not just because the Jayhawks beat Iowa State.

KU celebrated 125 years of its men’s basketball program over the weekend. Decades of KU basketball legends gathered for meals, sharing of memories and a special halftime recognition ceremony.

There was tons of basketball history in the building for KU’s game on Saturday. Memorable coaches including Larry Brown, Ted Owens and Roy Williams all attended.

“When you’re 93 you look back at your life… and it was 63 years ago that I came here to interview,” Owens said. “It’s been a blessing. And the biggest blessing is working with the finest young men that I could ever imagine.”

KU fan-favorite players came back to town, too. That includes recent Jayhawk hoopers like Mitch Lightfoot, and some guys who played awhile back, like Nick Collison.

“Kansas basketball is a privilege if you get to be a part of it,” Collison said. “It’ll always be some of the best years of my life and just the highlight of my life.”

To make a fun weekend celebration even better… the Jayhawks got a thrilling victory over No. 14 Iowa State to take sole possession of first place in the Big 12.