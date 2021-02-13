KU wins beats Iowa State 64-50

AMES, Iowa (KSNT) – KU basketball got their third win in a row on Saturday, beating lowly Iowa State 64-50. The win moves KU to 15-7 overall and 9-5 in the conference.

Iowa State started off the game with a lead, going up 10-3 early. In fact, the Cyclones lead the entire first half until David McCormack tied the game with two seconds remaining.

The second half was an entirely different story. Iowa State, who never trailed in the first have, never lead in the second half. KU lead by as many as 16 in the win.

Jalen Wilson was on fire in the game for the Jayhawks, Wilson had 22 points, including four three-pointers. Also in double figures was David McCormack, with 13, and Christian Braun, with 11.

KU will take the court again on Wednesday, in Manhattan. They’re looking for their fourth straight win and their fifth straight victory against K-State. Wednesday’s game is set to tip off at 7 p.m.