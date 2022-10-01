LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football edged Iowa State on Saturday for a homecoming win.

The Jayhawks pull off the win in a style they’re not used to: low scoring. The final from David Booth Memorial Stadium is 14-11.

Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter. In the second Kansas jumped out to a 14-0 lead thanks to runs by Daniel Hishaw and Jalon Daniels. The Cyclones responded and made it 14-8 before halftime.

The second half saw even less scoring. In fact, Kansas did not score outside of the second quarter. However, Iowa State only added three more points the rest of the way. An impressive showing from the KU defense combined with three missed field goals from Iowa State’s kicker helped fend off ISU’s attempt at a comeback.

Iowa State’s third missed field goal of the game came from 37 yards out with just 27 seconds left in the game. The miss solidified the Kansas win.

Jalon Daniels didn’t throw the ball many times in this game. He finished with seven completions on 14 attempts, compiling 93 passing yards.

Devin Neal led the offensive effort with 75 rushing yards on 12 carries. KU’s two touchdowns came on a Daniel Hishaw run and a Jalon Daniels run.

For the first time since 2009, the Kansas Jayhawks are 5-0.

KU will be at home for the third straight week when they host TCU on Oct. 8.