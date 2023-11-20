HONOLULU, HI. (KSNT) – The Jayhawks stay in the winners’ bracket after the Maui Invitational opening round.

KU beat Chaminade, 83-56, on Monday.

KJ Adams joined the team in Hawai’i late after his mother died, but still played in the opener. Hunter Dickinson led the team with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin McCullar added 22 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double in a row. It’s the first time a KU player had a double-double in back-to-back games.

Chaminade tried to catch up after getting into an early deficit, but couldn’t keep up with Dickinson and McCullar’s scoring machine.

KU will play the winner of UCLA/Marquette on Tuesday.