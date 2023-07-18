LAWRENCE, KS. (KSNT) – The reigning WNIT champions are getting their passports ready.

KU women’s basketball will travel to Europe for an international tour in August, the team announced Tuesday.

In a combination of education, athletics and sightseeing, the Jayhawks will visit a number of spots. August 6 through the 16 will feature visits to Rome and Sorrento, Italy and Athans, Greece.

Kansas will play in two exhibition matches on their trip, one in Rome, one in Athens.

According to the NCAA, schools are allowed to take a foreign trip once every four years. The Jayhawks have been holding off on a trip since 2020. Kansas last took an international tour in 2016 to France and Switzerland.