LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Taiyanna Jackson led the Jayhawks to a comeback-win Wednesday night.

KU beat Oklahoma State 65-56, after erasing a 14-point deficit. Jackson’s second double-double of the season led the Jayhawks. She had a career-high 18 points and 11 rebounds.

This is the first season KU (14-5, 5-4) recorded back-to-back wins against the Cowgirls since 1995-96.

“I think the teams that continue to get better are the ones that reach the goals that they have set and you just can’t be satisfied right now, you have to continue to work and get better,” Coach Brandon Schneider said. “I have said this over and over, you have to have the belief and the confidence that you can play with anyone in the league, but you also have to have the humility and the maturity to understand that you can lose to anybody, if you don’t prepare the right way.”

Next, KU will host TCU on Sunday, Feb. 6.