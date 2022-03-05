NORMAN, Okla. (KSNT) – The KU women’s basketball team earned its 20th win of the season Saturday. The Jayhawks upset No. 19 OU 73-67.

It’s the first time since the 1999-2000 season KU posted 20 wins in the regular season.

Aniya Thomas led the ‘Hawks with 19 points, while Taiyanna Jackson recorded 18 points, matching her career-high. The win snaps a three game skid for the Jayhawks.

The Jayhawks finish the regular season 20-8. KU secured the No. 5 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. They’ll face the No. 4 seed in the quarterfinal round at 11 a.m. Friday, March 11.